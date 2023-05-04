Two hurt after vehicle hits tree near 9th and South

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were hospitalized after a crash near 9th and South Streets Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m., just south of the intersection, when a car just missed smashing into a tree head-on.

Lincoln Police tell us that the two people inside the car were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

9th Street was shut down at South Street for a brief time before being reopened.

