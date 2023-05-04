Two hurt after vehicle hits tree near 9th and South
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were hospitalized after a crash near 9th and South Streets Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 8:45 p.m., just south of the intersection, when a car just missed smashing into a tree head-on.
Lincoln Police tell us that the two people inside the car were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
9th Street was shut down at South Street for a brief time before being reopened.
