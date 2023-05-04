The U.S Army partners with the Lincoln Police to expand job opportunities to soldiers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and the U.S Army are working hand-in-hand to find job opportunities for soldiers after they finish their time serving.

Thursday morning, both sides came together to sign off on what’s known as the Partnership of Your Success (PaYS) program. This is a program the army has had for awhile that involves working with other companies to find work for soldiers.

Now that the Lincoln Police Department is on board, the hope is that it could help veterans transition into a different uniform. This could also help with the ongoing police officer shortage.

“We have all of this training they are already going through so that benefits us, it benefits our community,” Teresa Ewins, LPD Chief of Police said.

The PaYS program was created by the army in 2000 and has 12 different partnerships both in the private sector as well as emergency management like fire or police.

