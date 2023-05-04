Warm with rain chance increasing Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warmer temperatures have finally arrived in Nebraska. Along with the warmer temperatures, there will be several chances of rain over the next several days.

Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms possible on Thursday and it will be warm with afternoon temperatures in the 80s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph.

Warmer temperatures Thursday afternoon. (KOLN)

There is a marginal risk of severe weather in parts of Nebraska on Thursday. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible in parts of central and northern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows in the 50s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Above average overnight low temperatures. (KOLN)

Partly sunny and a touch cooler on Friday with a continued chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s in northern Nebraska, 70s and 80s for southern Nebraska. Southeast breeze 5 to 15 mph.

A little bit cooler for some areas on Friday. (KOLN)

There is a chance of rain everyday over the next five days. The heaviest rainfall is expected in central Nebraska.

1 to 2 inches of rain possible in parts of central Nebraska over the next 5 days. (1011 Weather)

Above average temperatures with several chances of rain during the next seven days.

Warm and unsettled. (KOLN)

