10th Annual Give Hastings Day sees record-breaking success

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The 10th annual Give Hastings Day saw record breaking success at every level. A record number of 108 Adams County nonprofit organizations and projects participated in raising a record $953,008. The previous record of $867,629 was set last year.

”Our committee believes that Give Day is not about numbers. More than anything, Give Hastings Day is about celebrating the positive impact of our local nonprofit community and the generosity of those who live here,” said Dan Peters, executive director of the Hasting Community Foundation, who hosts Give Hastings Day. “Still, when you see results like this, it’s something that gets us pretty excited.”

The top five earners of Give Hastings Day were Start Over Rover ($50,134), Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation ($49,205), Youth for Christ ($32,169), Hastings College ($32,065), and Hastings Area Habitat for Humanity ($28,990).

The organizations with the most individual donors include Start Over Rover (256), Special Scoops (145), Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation (142), Prairie Loft (140), and Hastings Community Theatre (119). Quilts of Valor earned the “Rookie of the Year” prize by having 73 donors, the most of any of the first-time Give Hastings Day participants.

”Our committee knew that Give Hastings Day had challenges this year that we haven’t faced before,” said Peters. “Climbing inflation and an uncertain stock market are big obstacles to overcome. Despite that, our community came together to support our nonprofit organizations at a level we’ve never seen. Hastings and Adams County should be very proud of what they made possible with their support of Give Hastings Day.”

Since 2014, Give Hastings Day has raised a cumulative $5.467 million for area nonprofit organizations. Give Hastings Day is a service of the Hastings Community Foundation.

