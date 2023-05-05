The Avett Brothers and Turnpike Troubadours perform in Lincoln this summer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Avett Brothers and Turnpike Troubadours will be performing live at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, August 24. Special guest Muscadine Bloodline will open the show.

The Avett Brothers made mainstream waves with their 2009 major-label debut, I And Love And You, landing at #16 on the Billboard Top 200. In 2012, The Carpenter hit #4 on the Billboard Top 200 & was followed by Magpie And The Dandelion which debuted at #5 on Billboard’s Top 200. In 2016, True Sadness achieved The Avett Brothers’ highest career debut to date hitting #1 on Billboard’s Top Albums Chart, #1 Top Rock Albums Chart, #1 Digital Albums Chart, #3 on Billboard Top 200 & scoring 2 Grammy nominations. That same year, the band was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

In 2017, the documentary May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers was released. The film followed the band as they wrote their Grammy-nominated album True Sadness. The film was released theatrically and on HBO.

In November 2018, the band headlined a concert for Hurricane Florence Relief, raising $325,000 to help those affected by Hurricane Florence. In 2019, the band released their 10th studio album Closer Than Together feat. single “High Steppin” which reached #1 on the Americana Radio Chart. The new album The Third Gleam debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Americana/Folk Albums Chart, with the vinyl debuting at #1 on the Vinyl Albums Chart. Single “Victory” hit #1 on the Americana Radio Singles Chart.

The Avett Brothers played two drive-in shows at The Charlotte Motor Speedway in the span of three months and ended 2020 with a livestream of their 17th annual New Year’s Eve concert. An estimated 150,000 fans watched the show, which featured a full-band performance and a lineup of special guests.

Turnpike Troubadours formed in 2005, assembling a lineup that eventually included frontman Evan Felker, lead guitarist Ryan Engleman, fiddle player Kyle Nix, bassist R.C. Edwards, drummer Gabe Pearson, and steel guitar and accordion player Hank Early. Their debut album, Bossier City, was released in 2007 and was the first of five studio albums the group would release. Their self-titled 2015 album peaked at number 17 on the Billboard 200 and inside the Top 5 of the U.S. Country, Folk, Rock, and Indie charts. 2017′s A Long Way from Your Heart would peak at #3 on the Billboard Top Country chart. The band will release their new album, A Cat in The Rain, on Aug. 25.

In 2019, the band announced their indefinite hiatus. In November 2021, the band teased their return two years later and announced new shows starting in 2022, including two sold-out dates at Red Rocks and an appearance at Bonnaroo.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit PinnacleBankArena.com

