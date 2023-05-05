Berkshire Hathaway weekend: Schedule of events

It’s so much more than an annual shareholders meeting.
Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett(Fortune Live Media / CC BY-ND 2.0)
By Gina Dvorak
Updated: May. 5, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As it’s been for years (with a pause during the pandemic), there are several events planned for the big Berkshire Hathaway weekend.

It’s all part of the traditions surrounding the main attraction: Hearing from Warren Buffett himself.

PDF: Berkshire Hathaway 2023 guide

SHOPPING

In addition to the exhibits throughout CHI Health Center arena, offering discounts for shoppers on everything from cowboy boots to chocolate to steak knives, shareholders are also invited to special events around the city.

On Friday night, they can snag swanky jewelry; on Saturday evening, they’re invited to a picnic where they can take advantage of their special discount with Nebraska’s most known furniture retailer.

And if you can’t get there — or want to avoid the crowds — some retailers will offer their discounts for a few days after the weekend’s events have come to a close.

THE BIG MEETING

He and Charlie Munger will conduct a question-and-answer session around 9 a.m. at CHI Health Center arena. If you can’t attend but want to watch, CNBC will have an exclusive livestream of the event.

Doors open at 7 a.m. Saturday.

5K EVENT

At 8 a.m. Sunday, runners participating in the Invest In Yourself 5K will make their way from Gene Leahy Mall, travel up and down parts of 8th, 9th, 10th, and 14th streets, and along Farnam and Leavenworth streets and as well as Riverfront Drive. [MAP]

RELATED COVERAGE
Shareholders eager for Warren Buffett Q&A

Annual meeting attendees hope to hear the Oracle of Omaha’s thoughts on banks, inflation, the global economy, and more.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett sits during an interview with CNBC Television on Feb. 24,...
EXCLUSIVE: Buffett talks philanthropy, artificial intelligence

6 News sat down with the revered financier ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting and weekend events.

6 News sat down with Warren Buffett ahead of this year's shareholders' meeting.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Brown, 46, of Kimball
Troopers arrest Kimball woman following 140 MPH pursuit
Refurbished school bus
Duncan Aviation refurbishes a school bus for a good cause
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man, who had made threatening statements against...
Suspect dies by suicide in overnight standoff at north Lincoln home
Omaha powerlifter Bonica Brown
Omaha female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record
Avett Brothers at Pinewood Bowl in 2019
The Avett Brothers and Turnpike Troubadours perform in Lincoln this summer

Latest News

If you are visiting Chimney Rock this spring or summer, you might want to take a drive into the...
Coffee and community at The Vault
A paint-your-own pottery business in Stapleton is attracting visitors from around the region,...
Pottery and paint on the prairie
It's always exciting to learn about a building that has ties back to the early days of life in...
Arthur cabin has connection to Buffalo Bill
2023 Nebraska Passport
Public invited to discover Nebraska’s hidden gems with passport program
Archaeological investigators, along with members of the Dakota County Historical Society, are...
The hunt for history