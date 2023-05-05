Duncan Aviation refurbishes a school bus for a good cause

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many people may know of Duncan Aviation and their expertise with planes, but for the past three years, this company has been working on something different, one school bus for a good cause.

This all began when The Foster Care Closet of Nebraska was gifted a school bus from Kansas. The Foster Care Closet is a non-profit that provides free brand new clothes to kids entering the foster care system.

Staff there reached out to Duncan Aviation to see if they could transform a generic, yellow bus into a mobile boutique to help foster children in Nebraska. Three years later, phase one of the project is complete.

“It was neat to see everyone’s little expertise come in because it wasn’t just one person’s knowledge it was different people from different areas,” Jason Duhs, price items specialist at Duncan Aviation, said.

New flooring has been put in, windows were taken out, Duncan even made a special drivers seat for long trips and installed a rear camera for more visibility. The bus also has small details of planes on the walls to add the Duncan Aviation twist.

From start to finish, staff at Duncan say it took 1,000 hours and at least 70 employees from Duncan to create what people may see around town, now.

“It’s an amazing blessing and the timing is great for us as well. It did take a long time due to COVID, but that’s okay, some of the best things you have to wait for,” Tim Balzner, the associate director of The Foster Care Closet of Nebraska said.

The bus will become a walk-through store for foster kids in all 93 counties of Nebraska. While it’s not all the way done yet, they can still use it to transfer clothes to gyms or churches for pop up shops. It’s first trip to Scottsbluff on April 30 showed it’s already making a difference.

“I had a foster mom tell us that she has two kiddos she has in her home and through the service we provide she saves $500 or $600 a year that she wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford or reinvest into these kiddos,” Balzner said.

Staff say some families drove over an hour to receive the clothing. The only qualification to shop from the bus is the child must be in the foster care system. Phase two of this project could be done as early as this fall. It will include adding a gas generator, AC and heater and an awning. The buses next trip is scheduled for June 2 and 3 to Grand Island.

