Elementary school teacher accused of exposing himself to a child

Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.
Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.(Jacksonville Police Department, North Carolina)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carlina school teacher has been arrested for reportedly exposing himself to a child.

WITN reports that Gregory Morris was arrested on Friday and faces one count of indecent exposure.

Police said on March 6 they got a report of an adult exposing himself to a child and Morris was arrested after further investigation.

According to Onslow County Schools, Morris has been on leave since March 13. He taught third grade at Parkwood Elementary School in Jacksonville.

School officials said that the exposure did not happen on school property and was unrelated to his work at the school.

Morris has been with Onslow County Schools since 2016 and has taught second, third and fourth grades.

Police urged anyone with further information to contact them at 910-938-6520.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man, who had made threatening statements against...
Suspect dies by suicide in overnight standoff at north Lincoln home
SUV flipped over in south Lincoln crash
SUV flipped over in south Lincoln crash
Semi near Moose's Tooth
Semi crashes into Moose’s Tooth, gets stuck, holds up traffic near 27th and Vine
Irving Middle School student brings airsoft pistol to school
LPS and LPD respond after student brings airsoft gun to school
Crime Stoppers working to solve two separate crimes involving Walmart and Target in south Lincoln
Crime Stoppers working to solve two separate crimes involving Walmart and Target in south Lincoln

Latest News

In this image from a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's body-worn video...
Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet
A Shell petrochemical plant caught on fire in a Houston suburb Friday.
5 hurt after fire at Houston-area Shell petrochemical plant
Avett Brothers at Pinewood Bowl in 2019
The Avett Brothers and Turnpike Troubadours perform in Lincoln this summer
Lincoln author with cerebral palsy writes, self-publishes two books
Lincoln author with cerebral palsy writes, self-publishes two books
Trump's video deposition in the E Jean Carroll trial; Trump answering questions about his...
Trump on Access Hollywood tapes