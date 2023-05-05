Events happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

CINCO DE MAYO - STREET FESTIVAL

1am Cantina opens, 2pm Street Festival begins Fri. Items for purchase

Join Tipsy Tina’s Taco Cantina because it’s time to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. There will be a DJ, food, drinks, giveaways and more! From 4-7pm, see the llamas from Sweet N Sassy Llama Farm and of course get a llama selfie! This event is at Tipsy Tina’s, located at 800 Q Street. For more information call (531) 500-3182 or visit www facebook.com/events/1175919536431123.

GOURMET COMFORT CLASSIC

6-9pm Fri; $75 per person

Gourmet Comfort Classic is a celebration and benefit for HopeSpoke! Five local chefs compete for your vote for best comfort food. This year’s theme is Fiesta! Best Latin-Inspired Comfort Food. The evening also includes live music, a silent auction and a short program. All proceeds support HopeSpoke’s mental health services for vulnerable children and families in our community. This event is at Scottish Rite Masonic Center, located at 332 Centennial Mall S. For more information visit https://hopespoke.home.qtego.net/.

CRUISIN FOR THE TRADES CAR SHOW

9-11am Registration, 11am-4pm Show, 4pm Trophy presentation Sat.; $20 Day of Show Registration, Free for spectators, Items for purchase

Cruisin’ For The Trades Car Show is the biggest car show of the season! Proceeds from the Cruisin* for the Trades Car Show benefit the Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation and will be used to provide financial support to local high school industrial technology programs and scholarships to those furthering their education in construction-related fields. This event is at Southeast Community College, located at 8800 O Street. For more information call (402) 423-4225 or visit https://hbal.org/cruisin-for-the-trades/.

HOLY TRINITY ARTS FESTIVAL

9am-4pm Sat.; Free event, Items for purchase

The Church of the Holy Trinity Arts Festival will have 40 artists, 15 performances, including the LSW High School Jazz Orchestra, PANgea and florists creating displays paired with a single artwork. There will be plenty for the kids too with art booths and bounce houses. Food vendors and a beer garden will complete the festival! This event is at The Church of Holy Trinity, located at 6001 A Street. For more information visit www.holytrinityartsfestival.com.

LINCOLN MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON

7am Race starts Sun.; Free for spectators

The Lincoln National Guard Marathon and Half Marathon is run on a citywide course that starts and finishes on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Runners will make their way through Lincoln running past the Nebraska State Capitol, along Sheridan Boulevard, past Union College, along the Nebraska Parkway bike path and past the Lincoln County-City Building. Marathoners then follow an out-and-back route to Holmes Park passing the Sunken Gardens, Folsom Children’s Zoo and Antelope Park. Come out and cheer these runners on. This event is citywide. For more information visit www.lincolnmarathon.org.

