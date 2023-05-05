Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office releases ‘Drug Impaired Driving Enforcement’ results

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office released their “Drug Impaired Driving Enforcement” results which focused on cracking down on drunk and drug impaired drivers.

LSO said additional deputies were on duty and concentrated on detecting impaired drivers and other alcohol related violations during the campaign that took place from April 19-23.

During the campaign, deputies contacted 90 vehicles, issued 39 official traffic citations, 74 warning/defect cards, and made 4 criminal arrests.

Official traffic citations included 3 driving while intoxicated, 4 driving during suspension, 21 speeding, 10 registration and insurance violations and 1 turn signal violation LSO said.

LSO said the criminal arrests included 1 possession of a controlled substance, 1 possession of drug paraphernalia, and 2 child abuse neglect violations.

Overtime compensation for the deputies that worked during the campaign will be paid through a mini-grant funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

