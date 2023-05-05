Late goal gives Force 1-0 lead in Western Conference Finals

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cameron Whitehead stopped the first 29 shots he faced in Game 1 of the USHL Western Conference Finals. The only shot that got past the Lincoln Stars goalie was the game-winner, which came with :44 left in regulation.

Cole Knuble netted the lone score in a 1-0 final at Scheels Center in Fargo.

The series resumes Friday at 7:05 p.m.

