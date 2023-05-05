Late goal gives Force 1-0 lead in Western Conference Finals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cameron Whitehead stopped the first 29 shots he faced in Game 1 of the USHL Western Conference Finals. The only shot that got past the Lincoln Stars goalie was the game-winner, which came with :44 left in regulation.

Cole Knuble netted the lone score in a 1-0 final at Scheels Center in Fargo.

COLE KNUBLE POWERPLAY GOAL WITH :44 SECONDS LEFT AND THE FORCE TAKE A 1-0 LEAD!!! pic.twitter.com/z6Qdevngy8 — Fargo Force (@FargoForce) May 5, 2023

The series resumes Friday at 7:05 p.m.

