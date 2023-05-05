LFR tackling house fire near East Campus

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a home just east of UNL East Campus Thursday evening.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The home is located near Leighton Ave and N 50th Street. LFR was called to the scene around 6 p.m.

According to LFR Battalion Chief Jim Bopp, one person was outside at the time the fire started and called it in themselves. No one was inside the home when the fire started and there have been no reports of injuries.

At the time our reporter at the scene got this information, which was around 6:40 p.m., an investigator was planning to go inside the home soon. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire or the extent of the damage.

