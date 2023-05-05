Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest advances to State Soccer Tournament
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East rallied to beat Lincoln Southeast to claim the District A-3 girls soccer championship on Thursday. The Spartans scored twice over the final ten minutes with goals from Page Monson and Makynlie Cade. With the win, Lincoln East secured a spot in next week’s NSAA Girls State Soccer Tournament.
Lincoln Southwest will join the Spartans at Morrison Stadium. The Silver Hawks defeated Elkhorn South with a dominant effort. LSW shut out the Storm, 2-0. Jillian Lane and Charley Kort both scored for the Silver Hawks.
