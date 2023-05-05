Lincoln woman prepares to take on another marathon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Marathon brings athletes from all over the country to the start line the first Sunday of every May.

One of those is Connie Belt of Lincoln, she’ll be taking on her fifth marathon this weekend, she’s done them all from her wheelchair.

“These are my legs,” Belt said. “I can out push myself farther than a lot of people.”

Belt has been wheelchair bound since she was three years old, on December 3rd, 1966 in Kansas City, MO Belt’s biological father shot and killed her mother and a clerk working at the hotel. Belt survived. She spent six months in the hospital recovering, her doctor wouldn’t let her be released until they found a foster family who would care for her. Her foster family later adopted her.

“Everybody pretty much adapted to me for who I was,” Belt said. “I carried myself as if I wasn’t in a wheelchair.”

She grew into her own life having a career and kids,

“I ran with them and it wasn’t too long before they outran me,” Belt said.

She kept pushing forward.

“Then I’m like, well they can do their race and I’ll do mine,” Belt said.

She started training for races, and a 5k fundraiser held for victims of the Boston Marathon bombing got her further involved in running.

“we signed up for that and that day was very cold,” Belt said. " My kids kind of wanted to bail out too, but I’m like I, know we have to do this we signed up for it we can suffer for 45 minutes for the people that will probably suffer for the rest of their life.”

Belt was back. She became more involved with the Lincoln running community after being hesitant over her fear of not looking the same.

“It doesn’t matter whether I’m in wheels,” Belt said. “Every single one of us are different.

She said the goal is simple for all runners, keep going.

“Don’t let fear stop you, fear stops lot of people from doing things,” Belt said.

It’s that spirit that’s pushed her through to her fifth marathon, this Sunday. And gets her thinking about more challenges and more miles.

Mile 23, I don’t know what’s magical about it, but I start thinking about an ultra-race,” Belt said. “I want to know what my limit is. I haven’t found it.”

>

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.