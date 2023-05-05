Lincoln woman prepares to take on another marathon

Connie Belt will be taking on her fifth marathon this weekend, and she’s done them all from her wheelchair.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Marathon brings athletes from all over the country to the start line the first Sunday of every May.

One of those is Connie Belt of Lincoln, she’ll be taking on her fifth marathon this weekend, she’s done them all from her wheelchair.

“These are my legs,” Belt said. “I can out push myself farther than a lot of people.”

Belt has been wheelchair bound since she was three years old, on December 3rd, 1966 in Kansas City, MO Belt’s biological father shot and killed her mother and a clerk working at the hotel. Belt survived. She spent six months in the hospital recovering, her doctor wouldn’t let her be released until they found a foster family who would care for her. Her foster family later adopted her.

“Everybody pretty much adapted to me for who I was,” Belt said. “I carried myself as if I wasn’t in a wheelchair.”

She grew into her own life having a career and kids,

“I ran with them and it wasn’t too long before they outran me,” Belt said.

She kept pushing forward.

“Then I’m like, well they can do their race and I’ll do mine,” Belt said.

She started training for races, and a 5k fundraiser held for victims of the Boston Marathon bombing got her further involved in running.

“we signed up for that and that day was very cold,” Belt said. " My kids kind of wanted to bail out too, but I’m like I, know we have to do this we signed up for it we can suffer for 45 minutes for the people that will probably suffer for the rest of their life.”

Belt was back. She became more involved with the Lincoln running community after being hesitant over her fear of not looking the same.

“It doesn’t matter whether I’m in wheels,” Belt said. “Every single one of us are different.

She said the goal is simple for all runners, keep going.

“Don’t let fear stop you, fear stops lot of people from doing things,” Belt said.

It’s that spirit that’s pushed her through to her fifth marathon, this Sunday. And gets her thinking about more challenges and more miles.

Mile 23, I don’t know what’s magical about it, but I start thinking about an ultra-race,” Belt said. “I want to know what my limit is. I haven’t found it.”

>

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man, who had made threatening statements against...
Suspect dies by suicide in overnight standoff at north Lincoln home
SUV flipped over in south Lincoln crash
SUV flipped over in south Lincoln crash
Semi near Moose's Tooth
Semi crashes into Moose’s Tooth, gets stuck, holds up traffic near 27th and Vine
Irving Middle School student brings airsoft pistol to school
LPS and LPD respond after student brings airsoft gun to school
Crime Stoppers working to solve two separate crimes involving Walmart and Target in south Lincoln
Crime Stoppers working to solve two separate crimes involving Walmart and Target in south Lincoln

Latest News

Lincoln woman prepares for marathon
Lincoln woman prepares for marathon
Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: Slightly “cooler” with spotty rain & storm chances
The 10/11 Golden Apple Award winner for March 2023 is Sarah Burr, a middle school history...
Nominate a teacher for a 10/11 Golden Apple award
Several things to check out this weekend around Lincoln in this week's Friday Fast Facts.
Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now