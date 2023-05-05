“The main character always has Cerebral Palsy,” Lincoln author with Cerebral Palsy writes, self-publishes two books

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you can put your mind to it, you can do it, and one Lincoln man proves that with every key stroke.

Mack Ocker was born with a disability, but he isn’t letting that stop him from following his life-long dream of writing.

“I was born with cerebral palsy, which is due to a lack of oxygen at birth,” Ocker said. “I’m 27 now.”

Ocker is super independent and evidence of that is he’s written and self-published two books.

“I only need help with my physical needs.” Ocker said. “The main character always has cerebral palsy because I have cerebral palsy.”

Ocker’s writing skills are impressive, not to mention how he does it.

“I thought it was pretty interesting to write a book and type it all out with the nose. So to me, that’s incredible to be able to do that. But it’s pretty interesting in has about 25 more books that haven’t been published yet,” Dawn Welton, Ocker’s caregiver, said.

The books are called “Never Good Enough” and “Showcase Child.” Both are all about people who are treated poorly because of who they are or where they come from.

Ocker said, “My goal with publishing my work is to try to change people’s first instinct of people who have disabilities or communicate differently.”

Welton gives rave reviews. “I’ve read both books, pretty good books. Pretty interesting. And I like how he put the cerebral palsy people in it.”

Mom, Becky Ocker, said this is just how Mack has lived life.

“Anything you want to try? You might as well try it. You know, you never know where life’s gonna take you,” Becky Ocker said.

Mack knows where life is taking him, right to your local library. “Want them to know that it takes a lot of work, but to not give up.”

You can find both of Mack’s books on Amazon. Follow the links above to learn more.

