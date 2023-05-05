Michigan legal watchdog pursues Trump-allied attorneys

FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a rally on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta,...
FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a rally on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. Nine lawyers, including Powell, allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results that certified Joe Biden as the winner. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nine lawyers who were found to have abused the court system by filing a lawsuit that challenged Michigan’s 2020 election results in favor of President Joe Biden committed misconduct and should be disciplined, a watchdog agency said.

The state Attorney Grievance Commission filed a complaint this week against Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and seven other lawyers who were allied with then-President Donald Trump. The complaint now goes to the Michigan Attorney Discipline Board for further consideration.

In 2020, the attorneys supported a lawsuit on behalf of Republican voters that was filed just a few days after Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in Michigan was certified.

The lawsuit sought to decertify those results and have voting machines impounded. U.S. District Judge Linda Parker said the request was “stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach.”

The lawsuit was “frivolous” and exposed the legal profession to “contempt,” the Grievance Commission said in its complaint.

Three of the nine lawyers are licensed in Michigan while Powell, Lin and others are licensed in other states or the District of Columbia. It’s unclear what sanctions could be ordered against lawyers who practice outside Michigan.

Wood’s name was on the 2020 lawsuit, but he has insisted that the only role he played was telling Powell he was available if she needed a seasoned litigator. Powell defended the lawsuit and said lawyers sometimes have to raise what she called “unpopular issues.”

After dismissing the case, Parker ordered the nine lawyers to attend 12 hours of legal education, including six hours in election law. She also ordered $175,000 in legal fees to be paid, mostly to the city of Detroit. Those sanctions are being appealed.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man, who had made threatening statements against...
Suspect dies by suicide in overnight standoff at north Lincoln home
SUV flipped over in south Lincoln crash
SUV flipped over in south Lincoln crash
Semi near Moose's Tooth
Semi crashes into Moose’s Tooth, gets stuck, holds up traffic near 27th and Vine
Irving Middle School student brings airsoft pistol to school
LPS and LPD respond after student brings airsoft gun to school
Crime Stoppers working to solve two separate crimes involving Walmart and Target in south Lincoln
Crime Stoppers working to solve two separate crimes involving Walmart and Target in south Lincoln

Latest News

In this image from a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's body-worn video...
Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about...
Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire
FILE - Perrigo has applied to sell a decades-old birth control pill over the counter.
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces FDA questions
Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible Friday evening to the overnight...
Weekend Forecast: Warm with a few rain & storm chances
Into the Woods at NCP
Journey "Into the Woods" this weekend