Nebraska Department of Transportation announces new Aeronautics Division Director

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Jeremy Borrell as the new Aeronautics Division Director Friday afternoon.

NDOT said Borrell has over 20 years of aeronautics experience in various positions and currently serves as the Nebraska National Guard’s Airborne Infantry First Sergeant.

In the private sector, Borrell has worked for both Jet Linx Aviation and Great Lakes Airlines, with responsibilities in fleet utilization coordination, customer service, logistics, and managing regulation compliance, NDOT said.

“Jeremy is uniquely qualified to lead the Division, having served in a variety of positions that have provided a solid foundation of knowledge as to how aviation impacts Nebraska,” NDOT Director Vicki Kramer said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge of all stages and aspects of the aviation industry to NDOT, as well as a proven track record of successful leadership.”

Dr. Scott Tarry, Associate Dean of UNO’s College of Public Affairs and Community Service and member of NDOT’s Aeronautics Commission, said, “I am looking forward to working with Jeremy. It is especially rewarding to see an alumnus of the University of Nebraska at Omaha Aviation Institute ascend into this important leadership position. Jeremy’s knowledge of aviation and manufacturing as well as his experience in the Army National Guard will serve him well in his new role. I know the Aeronautics Commission is eager to learn about his plans for supporting the Nebraska aviation community.”

According to NDOT, Borrell is looking forward to working with the Aeronautics team.

“Aviation is incredible,” Borrell said. “Because it has wide-ranging impacts on our daily lives, connecting individuals and communities from the local to the international level. Nebraska has a robust aviation industry and a passionate aviation community.”

