Omaha Police chase driver after carjacking reported

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was taken into custody after leading Omaha Police on a chase Friday morning in a stolen vehicle.

Police said they stopped the 32-year-old man just before 8 a.m. near 24th and Ames streets after running the vehicle’s license plates: The vehicle had been reported stolen in a carjacking.

The man then took off, leading police down 24th Street. The driver sideswiped a vehicle near Spencer Street before crashing at 24th and Wirt streets.

Police said the driver then tried to run before he was arrested. They’re working to determine whether the man was involved in the carjacking.

No one was injured.

OPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

