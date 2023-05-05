People’s City Mission launches in-house employment opportunities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The People’s City Mission announced the launch of an in-house employment agency to help people living in their shelters with finding a job.

The Mission said that one of the leading causes for keeping people homeless is the lack of employment opportunities, even in a strong job market.

The new program will work to connect various companies in the Lincoln area with qualifying people living in their shelters. This will also help fill the open positions that companies are having a hard time filling at the moment.

The People’s City Mission will provide job training to clients, which includes how to improve their interview skills, develop a strong work ethic, and project a strong professional appearance.

