People’s City Mission launches in-house employment opportunities

The People's City Mission serves over 30,000 people in the capital city.
The People's City Mission serves over 30,000 people in the capital city.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The People’s City Mission announced the launch of an in-house employment agency to help people living in their shelters with finding a job.

The Mission said that one of the leading causes for keeping people homeless is the lack of employment opportunities, even in a strong job market.

The new program will work to connect various companies in the Lincoln area with qualifying people living in their shelters. This will also help fill the open positions that companies are having a hard time filling at the moment.

The People’s City Mission will provide job training to clients, which includes how to improve their interview skills, develop a strong work ethic, and project a strong professional appearance.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man, who had made threatening statements against...
Suspect dies by suicide in overnight standoff at north Lincoln home
SUV flipped over in south Lincoln crash
SUV flipped over in south Lincoln crash
Semi near Moose's Tooth
Semi crashes into Moose’s Tooth, gets stuck, holds up traffic near 27th and Vine
Irving Middle School student brings airsoft pistol to school
LPS and LPD respond after student brings airsoft gun to school
Crime Stoppers working to solve two separate crimes involving Walmart and Target in south Lincoln
Crime Stoppers working to solve two separate crimes involving Walmart and Target in south Lincoln

Latest News

Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible Friday evening to the overnight...
Weekend Forecast: Warm with a few rain & storm chances
Into the Woods at NCP
Journey "Into the Woods" this weekend
NDOT Announces Jeremy Borrell as Aeronautics Division Director
Nebraska Department of Transportation announces new Aeronautics Division Director
Governor Jim Pillen temporarily waved regulations for truckers hauling critically needed fuels...
Governor Pillen temporarily waves regulations for truckers hauling needed fuels