Saltdogs prepare for 2023 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Saltdogs are back in Lincoln for the 2023 season. Practices started this week for the American Association club with the Saltdogs’ season opener scheduled for Friday, May 12.

The ‘Dogs are coming off a playoff berth in 2022, which ended a four year drought. Lincoln has a diverse roster, which blends returning players and newcomers. There are a pair of former Huskers on the Saltdogs - Luke Roskam and Josh Roeder.

