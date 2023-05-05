Weekend Forecast: Warm with a few rain & storm chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The warm temperature trend continues for the weekend, plus we keep the spotty chance for rain and thunderstorms. Friday and Sunday evenings will bring a severe weather threat for portions of the 1011 region.

FRIDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated to widely scattered severe storms are possible Friday evening and into the overnight hours. Large hail is the primary threat with damaging winds as a secondary threat. In addition, isolated tornadoes are possible in western and south-central areas. Localized heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding is also a possibility.

Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible Friday evening to the overnight hours. (KOLN)

This weekend will be seasonally warm with a few chances for rain and thunderstorms... not going to be an all-out washout. Here’s a quick overview of timing for rain and storm chances:

- Saturday morning: scattered light rain showers in eastern Nebraska.

- Saturday afternoon to evening: isolated to widely scattered rain and regular thunderstorms in north central to northeastern areas north of the I-80 corridor.

- Sunday morning: isolated rain shower or regular thunderstorm in the northeast

- Sunday afternoon to evening: scattered rain & thunderstorms develop, isolated severe storms possible in eastern areas of the state.

Saturday will be warm and bring two main chances for rain and regular thunderstorms to some 1011 areas. Saturday morning to early afternoon will bring the chance for scattered light rain showers for eastern areas. Then isolated to widely scattered rain and regular thunderstorm in the afternoon to northeastern & north central areas, mainly north of I-80. There is no threat for severe weather at this time for Saturday. Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Saturday It will be a warm day with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with a few places possibly hitting 90. Saturday night into Sunday will be dry with mostly to partly clear skies. Lows will only fall to the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Rain showers possible in the morning in southeastern areas. Rain and regular thunderstorm possible north of I-80 in the afternoon to evening hours. (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Sunday will be a mainly dry, sunny to partly sunny day. It will be a warm day with high temperatures spanning the mid 70s to lower 90s. The bulk of the rain and storm chances will arrive late afternoon to evening hours. Isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorms will develop from south central and northeastern areas and move eastward through the afternoon and evening. Eventually rain and storm activity will move into far eastern areas around bedtime. Isolated severe storms are possible in eastern sections of the 1011 region in the afternoon to evening hours. The primary threats are damaging winds and hail.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A fairly dry and sunny first half of the day will take place. Rain and storm chances ramp up in the late afternoon to evening. Some storms may be strong to severe in eastern sections of the region. (KOLN)

Isolated severe storms possible in eastern areas Sunday afternoon to evening hours. (KOLN)

A fairly consistent weather pattern is on tap for the next 7 days with temperatures remaining in the 80s with the slight chance for rain and thunderstorms.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.