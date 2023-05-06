HS Baseball highlights and scores (Fri. May 5)

HS Baseball
HS Baseball(koln)
By Skylee Nelson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school baseball highlights and scores from Friday, May 5.

Beatrice 2, Platte Valley 0

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 5, Arlington 3

Douglas County West 4, Raymond Central 3

Elkhorn 12, Omaha Skutt Catholic 4

Elkhorn North 4, Bennington 1

Fremont 15, Omaha Bryan 0

Lincoln North Star 16, Omaha Northwest 3

Millard North 15, Lincoln High 1

Norris 11, Mount Michael Benedictine 1

Omaha Burke 14, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 5, Blair 2

Omaha North 10, Norfolk 6

Plattsmouth 4, Lincoln Christian 0

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 3, Waverly 2

Wayne 1, Adams Central 0

