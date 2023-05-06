HS Baseball highlights and scores (Fri. May 5)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school baseball highlights and scores from Friday, May 5.
Beatrice 2, Platte Valley 0
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 5, Arlington 3
Douglas County West 4, Raymond Central 3
Elkhorn 12, Omaha Skutt Catholic 4
Elkhorn North 4, Bennington 1
Fremont 15, Omaha Bryan 0
Lincoln North Star 16, Omaha Northwest 3
Millard North 15, Lincoln High 1
Norris 11, Mount Michael Benedictine 1
Omaha Burke 14, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 5, Blair 2
Omaha North 10, Norfolk 6
Plattsmouth 4, Lincoln Christian 0
Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 3, Waverly 2
Wayne 1, Adams Central 0
