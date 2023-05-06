H.S. Soccer: Class B Districts Highlights and Scores (Sat. May 6)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and scores from Class B District Finals soccer.
Boys Soccer
The Platte 0, Bennington 8
Scottsbluff 1, Schuyler 3
Mount Michael Benedictine 0, Omaha Skutt Catholic 2
Hastings 0, Scotus Central Catholic 2
Crete 0, South Sioux City 1
Ralston 0, Elkhorn North 2
Waverly 1, Lexington 4
Conestoga 3, Norris 2
Girls Soccer
Gross Catholic 1, Northwest 0
Lexington 0, Norris 10
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0, Omaha Skutt Catholic 6
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0, Bennington 2
Elkhorn 0, Omaha Duchesne Academy 5
Omaha Concordia 2, Omaha Mercy 5
Conestoga 0, Scotus Central Catholic 4
Kearney Catholic 0, Elkhorn North 7
