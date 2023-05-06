H.S. Soccer: Class B Districts Highlights and Scores (Sat. May 6)

Highlights and scores from Class B District Finals soccer.
By Nathan Hawkins
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and scores from Class B District Finals soccer.

Boys Soccer

The Platte 0, Bennington 8

Scottsbluff 1, Schuyler 3

Mount Michael Benedictine 0, Omaha Skutt Catholic 2

Hastings 0, Scotus Central Catholic 2

Crete 0, South Sioux City 1

Ralston 0, Elkhorn North 2

Waverly 1, Lexington 4

Conestoga 3, Norris 2

Girls Soccer

Gross Catholic 1, Northwest 0

Lexington 0, Norris 10

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0, Omaha Skutt Catholic 6

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0, Bennington 2

Elkhorn 0, Omaha Duchesne Academy 5

Omaha Concordia 2, Omaha Mercy 5

Conestoga 0, Scotus Central Catholic 4

Kearney Catholic 0, Elkhorn North 7

