Huskers fall short against Buckeyes

Sydney Gray hits a solo home run that tied the game at 1 in the 6th inning.(koln)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball team opened the weekend series with a 2-1 loss to Ohio State on Friday night at Bowlin Stadium. 

The Huskers (32-18, 12-9 Big Ten) scored one run on a solo home run from junior Sydney Gray while the Buckeyes (31-18, 11-10) recorded two runs on six hits and one error. Courtney Wallace (21-12) recorded the loss in the circle for the Huskers after pitching the complete game. She allowed six hits and two runs (one earned). 

Allison Smith moved to 17-11 on the season after earning the win for the Buckeyes. Smith pitched the complete game, allowing six hits and one run. Ohio State was the first to score, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth after a hit and an error. Kaitlyn Farley led off, reaching first on an NU error. A sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch moved Farley to third with two outs. Kami Kortokrax singled up the middle, scoring Farley. 

Sydney Gray evened the game at 1-1 with a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth. The Buckeyes went ahead with one run on two hits in the top of the seventh. Bump walked, advancing to second on a ground out. With two outs, an infield single put runners at first and third. Kortorkax hit a single to left field, driving in Bump as OSU went ahead, 2-1. 

Nebraska looked to rally in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, singles from Caitlynn Neal and Ava Bredwell put runners on first and second. A ground out from Abbey Newlun moved the runners to second and third while Billie Andrews was walked to load the bases. However, a two-out groundout stranded the runners as Ohio State took game one, 1-2. 

The Huskers return to action Saturday, May 6, at 1 p.m. (CT) at Bowlin Stadium to face the Buckeyes in game two of a three-game series. Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr and Mattie Fowler Burkhardt. It will also be streamed live on BTN+ (subscription required). General admission to Saturday’s game is free. Gates open at 12 p.m.

