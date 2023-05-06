Juvenile cited after high-speed chase with Saunders County Sheriff’s deputies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A juvenile was caught and cited after leading the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed chase on Friday.

Deputies received a complaint about a person on a dirt bike driving recklessly in Valparaiso at around 7:40 p.m.

According to officials, a deputy patrolling the area observed the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The individual took off at a high rate of speed and the deputy initiated a pursuit. After several miles of gravel roads and going through fields, the dirt bike was lost and the pursuit ended.

Further investigation led law enforcement to a residence south of Ceresco into Lancaster County where the person and dirt bike were located. The juvenile was cited with numerous charges including felony flight to avoid arrest and released to parents.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted in this incident.

