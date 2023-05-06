Prescott Elementary celebrates 100 years of learning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tens of thousands of students have walked the halls of Prescott Elementary since it opened in 1922, and on Friday, it celebrated a major milestone: a century of education.

It doesn’t take long to pick up on a sentiment shared by those who returned to Prescott after spending years outside its walls.

“It’s just like coming back home again,” said Dorothy Applebee, a student at Prescott from 1935-42.

“It felt like coming home,” said J.J. Wilkins, the Prescott principal. “Really, it felt like coming home.”

For Wilkins, it was returning for the head spot years after he got his first gig teaching at the school.

“I wanted the opportunity to come back to where I started my career at as a principal, as an administrator,” Wilkins said. “To continue to work with this community and this neighborhood.”

For Applebee, it was speaking at the school’s 100th Anniversary Celebration more than 80 years after she finished her sixth grade classes there.

“This was just wonderful, great big building up on the hill,” Applebee said. “It was awfully big for a little person.”

Three stories high, Prescott loomed large in Applebee’s life. Its hallways and staircases were just wide enough to accommodate her budding imagination, and she said she owes a lot of her development to the years she spent at Prescott. So when she settled down with a family, her kids went there too. She said she’s grateful to see it still standing.

“I really appreciate that,” Applebee said. “They’re just really well taken care of.”

The event featured a historical presentation, tours and an outside party, bringing hundreds of people to the school.

