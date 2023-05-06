Southwest Lincoln garage fire causes $75,000 in damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire near Southwest Eighth and West C streets on Friday.

According to LFR, when firefighters arrived at around 10:12 p.m., a detached garage was on fire. Officials were concerned that the fire would spread to the main household, however the blaze was extinguished before that became an issue.

LFR said there were no injuries due to the fire. The garage was a complete loss, with $50,000 in damage to the structure and $25,000 in damage to the contents inside. Two cars suffered slight heat damage due to the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

