Stars rally to even Western Conference Finals

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mason Marcellus broke a 3-3 tie in the 3rd period to give the Lincoln Stars a thrilling, come-from-behind win at the Scheels Center on Friday. The Stars defeated top-seeded Fargo on the road to even the Western Conference Finals at one game apiece.

Boston Buckberger, German Yavash, and Tanner Ludtke also scored for Lincoln. Ludtke’s goal was the equalizer and marked his 4th goal of the playoffs.

The seies now moves to Lincoln with Game 3 scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

