Three people transported to hospital after single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 77

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people were transported to a local hospital on Saturday after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 77, just north of Hickman Road.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was southbound on Highway 77 when it experienced a mechanical failure resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle and driving off the west side of the Highway 77, where the vehicle rolled at least once.

LSO said three of the four occupants of the vehicle were transferred to Bryan West Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

This incident is currently under investigation.

