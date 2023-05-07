Train delayed after car fire near Lincoln Southwest High School

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A train was delayed after a car caught fire near Lincoln Southwest High School on Sunday.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the fire started at around 1:33 p.m. The car was located in the middle of a grass field, which caught fire.

Due to the fire, a Burlington Northern train was delayed.

LFR said they are unsure who owns the vehicle or why it was there. No people were injured due to the fire.

This incident remains under investigation. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.