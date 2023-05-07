HS Baseball highlights and scores (Sat. May 6)

HS Baseball
HS Baseball(koln)
By Skylee Nelson
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school baseball scores and highlights from Saturday, May 6.

Elkhorn South 4, Lincoln North Star 3

Elkhorn South 5, Lincoln Southwest 2

Grand Island 4, Lincoln Northeast 3 (9 inning)

Gretna 10, Bellevue East 0

Gretna 14, Papillion-LaVista 3

Kearney 9, Bellevue West 4

Lincoln East 1, Grand Island 0

Lincoln East 11, Omaha North 1

Lincoln Southwest 3, Columbus 1

Papillion-LaVista 2, Lincoln Pius X 1

Papillion-LaVista South 2, Fremont 1

Papillion-LaVista South 5, Kearney 2

