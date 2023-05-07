Lincoln business receives bomb threat

(WSAW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a bomb threat made to a local business near South 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard on Sunday.

According to LPD, an employee received a phone call from an unknown party who said there was a bomb on the premises at around 11:14 a.m. LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived at the business and determined there was no credible threat.

LPD said no further interruption was made to the business.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people transported to hospital after single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 77
Three people transported to hospital after single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 77
A large police presence was seen in west Lincoln on Monday.
LSO: Man shot in officer-involved shooting dies from injuries
The Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon
Numerous streets to temporarily close Sunday for Lincoln Marathon
Widely scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms possible.
Sunday Forecast: Widely scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms possible
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death

Latest News

Three people transported to hospital after single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 77
Three people transported to hospital after single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 77
There is an enhanced risk of severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening for parts of eastern...
Severe weather in eastern Nebraska
The Lincoln Marathon's finish line is located at Stadium Drive and T Street.
Runners pass Lincoln Marathon's finish line
Runners participate in Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon
Runners participate in Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon