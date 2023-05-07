Lincoln residents celebrate heritage at 52nd annual Czech Festival

By John Grinvalds
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was a day of feasting and dancing at the Pla Mor Ballroom on Sunday. Hundreds gathered for Lincoln’s 52nd annual Czech Festival to honor their heritage and the thousands of Czech settlers who built homes in Nebraska.

A chorus of accordions played polkas and waltzes as folks in traditional Czech attire danced and tapped along. The event also featured plenty of Czech food.

Event organizers said it was about giving folks in Lincoln a taste of Czech culture.

”Czech, Slovak, we’re just trying to promote the Czech culture, and we have music, and we have dancing, the authentic Czech kolache,” said Deb Vocasek, the festival coordinator.

The event was free to the public.

