National Guardsmen try out for nation-wide team at Lincoln Marathon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Once the cannon sounded at the Lincoln Half and Full Marathon, it was a tangle of shoes and legs on the Star City’s streets for hours.

Among the runners, there were more than 200 members of National Guard units representing every state, three U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

“People who serve in the armed forces are a unique group of people that are somewhat like minded. and then you take those people, and you hone them down even more to be distance runners,” said Dan Davis, who’s in the Vermont National Guard. “Now you’ve found a group of people that are your people, and it’s a really cool group to be around.”

Davis came all the way from Vermont to reunite with friends and compete to be in the American All Guard Marathon Team. The top National Guard finishers at the Lincoln Marathon qualified for the group, 76 in total, which will tour the country to run more marathons over the next two years.

Kansas National Guard member Nicholas Lahr did the duo dash, pushing his friend Sam, who has a rare autosomal recessive disorder, all the way for 26.2 miles.

“His spirit and his great attitude just pushes me even harder,” Lahr said. “So it almost gives me that little uplift, even though its hard. It challenges me, and I enjoy that.”

Pushed on by Sam, Lahr ran this marathon fast enough to qualify for the All Guard Team.

More than 6,000 people signed up for the Lincoln Half and Full Marathon, the most since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

