Officials: Doctor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting coworker

Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.
Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.(Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio doctor pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a coworker earlier this week.

The Summit County Prosecutor said David Meranda pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual battery.

Officials said Meranda, a contracted emergency room physician, sexually assaulted a coworker at a Summit County home in 2021.

A grand jury indicted Meranda on Feb. 22, 2022, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisner-Pilger Schools logo.
Wisner-Pilger student-athlete unexpectedly dies, school confirms
Three people transported to hospital after single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 77
Three people transported to hospital after single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 77
Lincoln business receives bomb threat
A large police presence was seen in west Lincoln on Monday.
LSO: Man shot in officer-involved shooting dies from injuries
Widely scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms possible.
Sunday Forecast: Widely scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms possible

Latest News

A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead
The alleged shooter in a Serbia school shooting is a 13-year-old male student, officials say.
Serbia’s education minister resigns following mass shootings
Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 1 AM for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska.
WATCH LIVE: Severe storms in southeast Nebraska
Lincoln Marathon
National Guardsmen try out for nation-wide team at Lincoln Marathon