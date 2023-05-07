Weather Alert Day: Potential for severe weather in eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -There is an enhanced risk of severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening for parts of eastern Nebraska.

Large hail, two inches in diameter or larger, damaging winds over 70 mph and a few tornadoes are possible.

Sunday will be an active weather day with isolated to numerous severe thunderstorms possible for the eastern half of the 10/11 region.

It is recommended that you have several ways to receive weather alerts and have a weather safety plan in place in the event you need to take shelter. The main threat for severe weather will build in the late afternoon to early evening with the main window of severe weather possible between 5 p.m. and midnight.

The Storm Prediction Center Outlook for Sunday puts central Nebraska in a marginal risk and portions of eastern Nebraska in a slight and enhanced risk. Lincoln and Omaha are both in the enhanced risk for severe weather.

All modes of severe weather are possible with large to very large hail and damaging wind gusts as the primary threats across central and eastern areas. A few tornadoes are also possible in eastern areas. That being said, please have several ways to receive weather alerts and warnings.

There may be a few isolated rain and thunderstorms in northeastern Nebraska Sunday morning, some isolated very light rain/mist activity in southeastern areas. Patchy fog is also possible. There will be a lull in the activity mid-morning into midafternoon.

Around late afternoon to early evening we will start to see storm and rain activity fire up in western and south-central areas and continue to eastward. We could also see additional storm development in southeastern areas. The activity in the late afternoon to evening will be the activity we will watch closely.

In addition, warm high temperatures and enough moisture will also aid the potential for rain and storm development. High temperatures will span the 70s to the lower 90s. Dew points will hangout in the 50 to 60s.

Rain and thunderstorms activity will continue into the overnight hours but should clear as we head into Monday morning. Low temperatures will only fall to the upper 40s to upper 50s.

