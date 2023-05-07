Sunday Forecast: Widely scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday evening will bring the threat of severe weather to much of the 1011 region. All modes of severe weather are possible. Stay weather aware and have several ways to receive weather alerts and warnings.

SATURDAY EVENING: A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible Saturday evening in northern areas. Primary hazards include damaging winds and hail.

A few isolated strong to severe thunderstorm possible Saturday evening. (KOLN)

Sunday will be an active weather day with isolated to numerous severe thunderstorms possible for the eastern half of the 1011 region. Make sure you have several ways to receive weather alerts and have a weather safety plan in place in the event you need to take shelter. The main threat for severe weather will build in the late afternoon to early evening with the main window of severe weather possible between 5 PM and midnight. Storm Prediction Center Outlook for Sunday puts central Nebraska in a marginal risk and portions of eastern Nebraska in a slight and enhanced risk. Lincoln and Omaha are both in the enhanced risk for severe weather. All modes of severe weather are possible with large to very large hail and damaging wind gusts as the primary threats across central and eastern areas. A few tornadoes are also possible in eastern areas. That being said, please have several ways to receive weather alerts and warnings.

Widely scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms possible. (KOLN)

All modes of severe weather possible Sunday evening. (KOLN)

Here’s a look at Skycast for Sunday. Sunday Morning: there may be a few isolated rain and thunderstorms in northeastern Nebraska, some isolated very light rain/mist activity in southeastern areas. Patchy fog is also possible in the morning. There will be a lull in the activity mid-morning into midafternoon. Around late afternoon to early evening we will start to see storm and rain activity fire up in western and south-central areas and continue to eastward. We could also see additional storm development in southeastern areas. The activity in the late afternoon to evening will be the activity we will watch closely.

Widely scattered to numerous strong to severe storms possible in the late afternoon into the evening. (KOLN)

In addition, warm high temperatures and enough moisture will also aid the potential for rain and storm development. High temperatures will span the 70s to the lower 90s. Dew points will hangout in the 50 to 60s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Rain and thunderstorms activity will continue into the overnight hours but should clear as we head into Monday morning. Low temperatures will only fall to the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Monday will be much quieter weather-wise. There will still be the chance for some regular scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon through the evening, mainly for western and central areas. There is no severe weather threat for Monday at this time. Otherwise, Monday will be mostly sunny and dry to start with some cloud cover and precipitation activity come the second half of the day. High temperatures will be slightly cooler than Sunday but still remain well above average. Highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s.

Widely scattered to scattered rain and thunderstorms possible in the evening. (KOLN)

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The small chance for rain and thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the next 7 days with temperatures remaining mainly in the lower 80s.

Lincoln 7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

