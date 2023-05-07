Weather Alert Day: Sunday evening severe storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - All modes of severe weather will be possible Sunday evening for much of the 1011 region. Make sure to have several ways to receive weather alerts and stay weather aware!

Storms will initiate in western Nebraska this afternoon and move eastward along with storm development in southeastern areas. Widely scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible this evening and into the overnight. Large to very large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats with a few tornadoes possible too. Localized heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding is also possible. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 PM for portions of western and central Nebraska.... large to very large hail and isolated damaging wind gusts of 75 mph are possible. Storms are expected to move eastward through the evening and into the overnight so please stay weather aware! Storm chances will taper off through the overnight hours.

Until 8 PM CDT Sunday for portions of western and central Nebraska. (KOLN)

All modes of severe weather possible: large to very large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. (KOLN)

Widely scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms possible in the evening to overnight. (KOLN)

Monday should be much quieter and a little cooler than Sunday. A few lingering rain showers are possible in the morning for southeastern areas, otherwise, it will be a dry and mainly sunny morning across the 1011 region. As we head into the dinnertime and evening hours a few isolated to widely scattered rain showers a possibly a few thunderstorms may develop north of the I-80 corridor and move eastward. There is no severe weather threat for Monday. High temperatures will remain above average in the 70s to lower 80s.

Isolated to widely scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms possible in the evening hours. (KOLN)

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The chance for isolated rain showers will continue through Monday night and into Tuesday. However, southeast Nebraska and Lincoln should stay dry. Low temperatures fall to the 40s and 50s.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Rain and thunderstorm chances pick back up again for Tuesday, but temperatures will be slightly cooler. Tuesday looks like it will bring two rounds of rain and thunderstorm activity, once in the morning to mid-afternoon and then again in the evening hours. At this time there is no severe weather risk for western, central and eastern Nebraska. However, a few isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the Panhandle. High temperatures will mainly remain in the 70s but a few places may hit the lower 80s.

Rain and thunderstorms possible in the morning to afternoon and then again in the evening. (1011 Weather)

No severe weather threat for majority of the 1011 region. Marginal threat in far portions of the Panhandle. (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

As we head into the new week.... the chance for rain and thunderstorms persists and temperatures remain above average in the 70s to lower 80s.

Lincoln 7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

