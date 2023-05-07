Wisner-Pilger student-athlete unexpectedly dies, school confirms

WISNER, Neb. (KSNB) - Hunter Palmer, an 18-year-old high school senior attending Wisner-Pilger Schools, has died, according to a release from the school.

While the school does not confirm the date of Palmer’s death in the release, Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner says he passed away Friday at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we can confirm that Hunter Palmer, senior at Wisner-Pilger Schools, has died,” the school release read. “Additional information regarding funeral arrangements will be shared once they are known. It is important for parents to check in on their children during this difficult time. Grief is very complicated and can affect each child differently. If your child needs any assistance, contact Wisner-Pilger Public Schools at 402-529-3249.”

According to a report from the Wayne Daily News, Palmer collapsed at a track meet. The Gators most recently competed Thursday at Norfolk Catholic, according to the school’s activities calendar and statistics posted to athletic.net.

Palmer was a standout multi-sport student-athlete for the Gators who was committed to play college football for Midland University in Fremont.

Hunter Palmer signed his letter of intent to play football at Midland University. Congratulations Hunter! pic.twitter.com/tQJhn3B8TG — Wisner-Pilger Gators (@wisnerpilger) February 6, 2023

Midland football head coach Jeff Jamrog released a statement on Twitter:

“Heaven gained a great young man,” it read. “Our hearts are heavy and we are all suffering with the pain of the loss of Hunter Palmer. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Palmer family, friends and the Wisner-Pilger community. Our staff really enjoyed recruiting Hunter. He was a dynamic young man who was an absolute pleasure to be around. Hunter was someone so special and will never be forgotten. Hunter is gone way too soon. May you rest in eternal peace Hunter. We miss you already.”

Minnick Funeral Home says funeral services will be on Wednesday, May 10, at 7:00 p.m. at the Wisner City Auditorium. According to their website, private family interment will be in the Wisner Cemetery, with visitation on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Wisner City Auditorium.

Wisner-Pilger is scheduled to hold graduation Saturday, May 13.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.