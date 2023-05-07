World Children’s Celebration celebrates diversity in Lincoln

An event Saturday afternoon celebrated children and the vast amount of diversity here in the Star City.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An event Saturday afternoon celebrated children and the vast amount of diversity in the Star City.

The World Children’s Celebration at the Schroder Park Wellness Campus brought hundreds of kids and their families to eat, play on the playground and watch performances.

From interactive musical renditions to presentation with pigeons, community organizations also set tables to offer resources to attendees.

The event was held with the goal of bringing neighbors together.

”Some people don’t even know we exist over in this neighborhood,” said Sarah Reinke, with the Willard Community Center. “So to be able to offer things to the community that they are able to do for free. that’s the biggest thing. we want to offer free things for the families and resources and just give family the opportunity to meet their neighbors.”

The event was free and open to the public and was put on by Mourning Hope Grief Center, Lutheran Family Services, Willard Community Center and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Brown, 46, of Kimball
Troopers arrest Kimball woman following 140 MPH pursuit
Refurbished school bus
Duncan Aviation refurbishes a school bus for a good cause
Numerous streets to temporarily close May 6 and 7 for marathons
Omaha powerlifter Bonica Brown
Omaha female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man, who had made threatening statements against...
Suspect dies by suicide in overnight standoff at north Lincoln home

Latest News

Widely scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms possible.
Sunday Forecast: Widely scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms possible
z
H.S. Soccer: Class B Highlights (Sat. May 6)
z
Nebraska Softball vs. Ohio State (Sat. May 6)
Three people transported to hospital after single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 77