World Children’s Celebration celebrates diversity in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An event Saturday afternoon celebrated children and the vast amount of diversity in the Star City.

The World Children’s Celebration at the Schroder Park Wellness Campus brought hundreds of kids and their families to eat, play on the playground and watch performances.

From interactive musical renditions to presentation with pigeons, community organizations also set tables to offer resources to attendees.

The event was held with the goal of bringing neighbors together.

”Some people don’t even know we exist over in this neighborhood,” said Sarah Reinke, with the Willard Community Center. “So to be able to offer things to the community that they are able to do for free. that’s the biggest thing. we want to offer free things for the families and resources and just give family the opportunity to meet their neighbors.”

The event was free and open to the public and was put on by Mourning Hope Grief Center, Lutheran Family Services, Willard Community Center and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

