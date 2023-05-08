Athlete of the Week: Carter Mick

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East multi-sport athlete Carter Mick is usually making headlines for basketball but his performance on the mound on Saturday sent Lincoln East baseball to their second straight state tournament appearance.

Mick pitched a complete game shut out in the Spartans 1-0 win over Grand Island in the A-2 district final. Mick gave up just two hits and struck out 11, earning him the honor of 1011Now’s Athlete of the Week.

Mick spent most of the week in Kansas City, Missouri for an AAU basketball tournament, in fact he played in a basketball game on Friday. Mick returned to Lincoln on Sturday to be on the mound for the Spartans.

