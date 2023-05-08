Athlete of the Week: Carter Mick

Carter Mick hoists the district championship trophy
Carter Mick hoists the district championship trophy(koln)
By Eddie Messel
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East multi-sport athlete Carter Mick is usually making headlines for basketball but his performance on the mound on Saturday sent Lincoln East baseball to their second straight state tournament appearance.

Mick pitched a complete game shut out in the Spartans 1-0 win over Grand Island in the A-2 district final. Mick gave up just two hits and struck out 11, earning him the honor of 1011Now’s Athlete of the Week.

Mick spent most of the week in Kansas City, Missouri for an AAU basketball tournament, in fact he played in a basketball game on Friday. Mick returned to Lincoln on Sturday to be on the mound for the Spartans.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department responded to a reported stabbing near 63rd and Baldwin just after...
Man accused of stabbing father to death in northeast Lincoln home
Wisner-Pilger Schools logo.
Wisner-Pilger student-athlete unexpectedly dies, school confirms
Lincoln business receives bomb threat
The aftermath of a two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln from early Monday morning.
LFR battles two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln

Latest News

boys soccer
NSAA Boys State Soccer: Lincoln Southeast vs. Papillion La-Vista South
NSAA State Soccer Tournament at Morrison Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska.
NSAA State Soccer Highlights & Scores (Monday, May 8)
state soccer
NSAA Boys State Soccer: Lincoln East vs Gretna
The Nebraska softball team responded with a 4-3 win over Ohio State on senior day to even the...
GALLERY: Nebraska Softball scenes from 2023 regular season