GALLERY: Nebraska Softball scenes from 2023 regular season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska has earned the No. 4 seed for this week’s Big Ten Softball Tournament and will face the winner of No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 12 Illinois on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. The 2023 Big Ten Tournament is being hosted by the University of Illinois in Champaign, Ill., and the single-elimination event runs from Wednesday to Saturday (May 10-13).

Semifinals are set for Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. with finals set for Saturday, May 13 at 3 p.m.

Every game of the 2023 Big Ten Tournament will be televised live on the Big Ten Network, while a radio broadcast of every Nebraska game can be heard for free on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and on select Huskers Radio Network affiliates with the call from Nate Rohr.

The complete 2023 Big Ten Tournament bracket can be found here, while the tournament central page is located here.

Nebraska has earned the No. 4 seed for this week’s Big Ten Softball Tournament and will face the winner of No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 12 Illinois on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. (10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.