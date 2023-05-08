Huskers drop series finale to Ohio State

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball team dropped its final regular season game with a 6-4 loss to Ohio State on Sunday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium. The Huskers (33-19, 13-10 Big Ten) tallied 11 hits and four runs and were led by Abbie Squier, who finished 3-for-4 with two RBI.

The Buckeyes (32-19, 12-11 Big Ten) recorded nine hits and six runs while McKenzie Bump and Mariah Rodriguez each added two hits. Courtney Wallace (22-13) recorded the loss in the circle for Nebraska. Wallace pitched 3.2 innings, allowing seven hits and six runs. Sarah Harness added 3.1 innings of work, holding OSU to two hits.

Emily Ruck moved to 9-8 on the season with the win for Ohio State. Ruck pitched the final 5.1 innings, giving up eight hits and one run. Allison Smith started in the circle for the Buckeyes, pitching 1.2 innings, giving up three hits and three runs (one earned).

The Huskers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. With one out, Sydney Gray hit a single to center field. Brooke Andrews was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. A passed ball advanced Gray and Andrews while Squier hit a single to center field, scoring two. Nebraska added one run in the second inning. With one out, Ava Bredwell was walked, advancing to second on a ground out. Billie Andrews hit an infield single, scoring Bredwell on an OSU throwing error, giving NU the 3-0 advantage.

Ohio State took the lead in the fourth inning with six runs and six hits. With one out, Bump doubled to left field. Taylor Heckman followed with a triple, scoring one. Rodriguez added a single, scoring a run. Melina Wilison doubled to left field, and a walk loaded the bases. A fielder’s choice and a double added three more runs before Harness entered the circle for NU. Sam Hackenbracht reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring one. With two outs, Meggie Otte doubled to left center, scoring two.

Sarah Harness entered the circle for NU. A RBI-single from Jaycee Ruberti scored one as OSU took the 6-3 lead in the bottom of the inning.NU cut into the Buckeye lead with one run in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, singles from Brooke Andrews, Squier and Caneda loaded the bases. Caitlynn Neal grounded out, but Andrews scored. OSU held the 6-4 lead going into the sixth inning.

Nebraska looked to rally in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded and one out, but a pop up and a fielder’s choice secured the win for the Buckeyes. The Huskers travel to Champaign, Ill. this week, May 10-13, for the Big Ten Tournament.

Nebraska will face the winner of Wisconsin and Illinois on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. (CT). Fans can listen to the Big Ten Tournament on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr. All games will also be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.