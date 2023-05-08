LFR battles two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln

Lincoln Fire & Rescue races to the scene of a large house fire in northwest Lincoln, as seen on the 10/11 NOW Skyview camera.(10/11 NOW)
By Ryan Swanigan and Kierstin Foote
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:45 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue worked to put out a two-alarm house fire in the northwestern part of the city early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the scene just after 3 a.m. near Northwest 8th & Bridger Road.

Video captured by the 10/11 NOW Skyview camera showed large flames and black smoke coming from the home as firefighters rushed to the scene.

Details are limited, but there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

