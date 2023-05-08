Lincoln Children’s Zoo announces birth of twin cotton-top tamarins

The cotton-top tamarin is a small New World monkey and is a critically endangered species.
Two cotton-top tamarin babies were born at the Lincoln Children's Zoo on April 14.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Children’s Zoo announced the birth of two cotton-top tamarin babies Monday morning. The cotton-top tamarin is a small New World monkey and is a critically endangered species.

The two cotton-top tamarin babies were born on April 14 to mom, Challa, and dad, Emison. They also have a sister, Doug, a one-year-old female cotton-top tamarin.

“The birth of these cotton-top tamarin twins is incredibly important for animal conservation efforts as we see the population of this critically endangered species continue to decrease,” Evan Killeen, Lincoln Children’s Zoo CEO, said.

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo said it is still to early to determine the sex of the two babies. They will release the sex and choose names at a later date.

Guests can visit the twins and the rest of the cotton-top tamarin troop in the Animal Kingdom Building. Guests will be able to witness both parents taking turns carrying the infants, with the babies being on and off their parents for about six months.

Cotton-top tamarins live in groups of eight to 18 with one dominant breeding pair, according to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The rest of the troop is made up of offspring and a few subordinates and the troop helps care for the infants.

The cotton-top tamarins face an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild, Lincoln Children’s Zoo said. The cotton-top tamarin population continues to decrease, with only about 6,000 individuals left in the wild.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisner-Pilger Schools logo.
Wisner-Pilger student-athlete unexpectedly dies, school confirms
Lincoln business receives bomb threat
The Lincoln Police Department responded to a reported stabbing near 63rd and Baldwin just after...
Man accused of stabbing father to death in northeast Lincoln home
Widely scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms possible.
Sunday Forecast: Widely scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms possible

Latest News

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California man following a crash in Cheyenne...
Semi driver arrested after fatal crash in western Nebraska
Two cotton-top tamarin babies were born at the Lincoln Children's Zoo
Two cotton-top tamarin babies were born at the Lincoln Children's Zoo
Mainly sunny and warm.
Monday Forecast: Mainly dry & warm
The Lincoln Police Department says a stolen car was purposely set on fire in east Lincoln over...
Lincoln Police says stolen car purposely set on fire in east Lincoln