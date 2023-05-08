Lincoln Police says stolen car purposely set on fire in east Lincoln

By Laura Halm
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a stolen car was purposely set on fire in east Lincoln over the weekend.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to Dead Man’s Run near 66th and Vine Streets for a car fire.

According to LPD, responding officers found a 2016 Kia Rio destroyed by fire. Officers said initial investigation by the fire inspector is arson.

Investigators said the car was stolen near 51st and Van Dorn Streets sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

