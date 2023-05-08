Man accused of stabbing father to death in northeast Lincoln home

By Samantha Bernt and Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police officers are investigating a deadly stabbing at a home right across the street from Lincoln Northeast High School.

Officers were called out to the home near 63rd and Baldwin just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

LPD said 59-year-old Mark Kruger was stabbed in the torso with a steak knife. Police said the first-arriving officers immediately began performing life-saving measures.

Kruger was taken to a nearby hospital by Lincoln Fire & Rescue, where police said he died from his injuries.

Police said Kruger’s 40-year-old son, Joseph Kruger, was arrested for second degree murder.

LPD said there was a family event happening at the home when the stabbing occurred, but didn’t explain what led up to the stabbing.

The incident is now Lincoln’s sixth homicide of 2023.

