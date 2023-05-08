Nebraska lawmakers turn up pressure on companies using Chinese cell tower parts

Nebraska lawmakers advanced an amendment Monday that aims to crack down on Chinese technology used in cell phone towers.
By Brian Mastre
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers advanced an amendment Monday that would require companies with cellphone towers using Chinese-made technology to replace the parts immediately.

If not, they’ll lose access to millions of dollars in subsidies that are usually tapped into as a way to expand a cellphone network.

The concern is buried deep underground and scattered across the countryside: hundreds of intercontinental ballistic missiles. Near some of them stand cellphone towers using parts from Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

The Department of Defense is on record that it wouldn’t be much of a leap to think the equipment could be used to spy on Nebraska’s military installations, including Offutt Air Force Base.

“When you don’t act in good faith, it’s time to take other action,” said Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte.

State lawmakers believe they’ve given time to Viaero Wireless to replace the Chinese parts on its towers across the western two-thirds of the state -- but say it hasn’t happened.

In the past, Viaero called it a perception problem, that company officials didn’t think the equipment was at risk for spying, but was willing to do what’s necessary to fix it.

When 6 News first investigated the issue in 2019, the Public Service Commission identified at least 18 Viaero cell towers in Nebraska using Huawei equipment, including one in Humboldt, Nebraska -- a 90-minute drive south of the Metro.

“We believe there’s one company in Nebraska,” said Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln. “We don’t know that for sure. That’s part of what this bill will help us uncover.”

Congress has set aside money for what’s known as a “rip-and-release” program, but the FCC says requests exceeded available funding by more than $3 billion. Many rural carriers say the program needs more funding.

The bill’s sponsor said the move has the blessing of our congressional delegation, as well as the FCC and Department of Defense.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department responded to a reported stabbing near 63rd and Baldwin just after...
Man accused of stabbing father to death in northeast Lincoln home
Wisner-Pilger Schools logo.
Wisner-Pilger student-athlete unexpectedly dies, school confirms
Lincoln business receives bomb threat
The aftermath of a two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln from early Monday morning.
LFR battles two-alarm house fire in northwest Lincoln

Latest News

Leirion Gaylor Baird gives her victory speech after being re-elected Lincoln's mayor.
Leirion Gaylor Baird re-elected Lincoln mayor
Candidates for mayor: Suzanne Geist and Leirion Gaylor Baird
Lincoln mayor’s race marked by big money: A look at campaign spending
Current Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is running for re-election against State Senator...
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers