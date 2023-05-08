NSAA State Soccer Highlights & Scores (Monday, May 8)

NSAA State Soccer Tournament at Morrison Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska.
NSAA State Soccer Tournament at Morrison Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Soccer Tournament is underway at Morrison Stadium in Omaha. Monday’s matches feature the Class A Boys Quarterfinals, which includes three Lincoln teams: Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast, and Lincoln Southwest.

Class A Boys

#1 Gretna vs #8 Lincoln East, 12 p.m.

#4 Lincoln Southeast vs #5 Papillion-La Vista South, 2 p.m.

#2 Lincoln Southwest vs #7 Columbus, 5: 30 p.m.

#3 Omaha South vs #6 Creighton Prep, 7: 30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

NReport

GALLERY: Nebraska Softball scenes from 2023 regular season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska has earned the No. 4 seed for this week’s Big Ten Softball Tournament and will face the winner of No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 12 Illinois on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Sports

Nebraska Softball 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago
Scenes from the season.

Sports

Huskers drop series finale to Ohio State

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Nebraska Athletics
The Nebraska softball team dropped its final regular season game with a 6-4 loss to Ohio State on Sunday.

Sports

Nebraska Softball vs Ohio St. GM 3

Updated: 16 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Stars fall to Force, trail series 2-1

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Eddie Messel
Lincoln falls to Fargo 3-2 on Sunday at The Ice Box.

Sports

Stars vs Force GM3 USHL

Updated: 16 hours ago

Sports

Nebraska softball team earns No. 4 Seed for Big Ten Tournament

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska has earned the No. 4 seed for this week’s Big Ten Softball Tournament and will face the winner of No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 12 Illinois on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

High School

HS Baseball highlights and scores (Sat. May 6)

Updated: May. 6, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Skylee Nelson
High school baseball scores and highlights from Saturday, May 6.

Sports

NSAA District Baseball highlights May 6th

Updated: May. 6, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT

Sports

H.S. Soccer: Class B Highlights (Sat. May 6)

Updated: May. 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT