NSAA State Soccer Highlights & Scores (Monday, May 8)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Soccer Tournament is underway at Morrison Stadium in Omaha. Monday’s matches feature the Class A Boys Quarterfinals, which includes three Lincoln teams: Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast, and Lincoln Southwest.

Class A Boys

#1 Gretna vs #8 Lincoln East, 12 p.m.

#4 Lincoln Southeast vs #5 Papillion-La Vista South, 2 p.m.

#2 Lincoln Southwest vs #7 Columbus, 5: 30 p.m.

#3 Omaha South vs #6 Creighton Prep, 7: 30 p.m.

