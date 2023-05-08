Stars fall to Force, trail series 2-1

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Stars entered Sunday tied 1-1 in the USHL Western Conference Finals series with the Fargo Force and ended the night down 2-1 after a 3-2 loss at the Ice Box.

Playoff hockey!!!!!



It’s 85 degrees outside and we’re playing hockey in Lincoln.@LincolnStars facing off against Fargo in game 3 of the Western conference finals.



Best of 5 series currently tied at 1.



Highlights and postgame tonight at 10 on @1011_News pic.twitter.com/4Od2QLzZJR — Eddie Messel (@EddieMesselTV) May 7, 2023

Lincoln with a win would have had the chance to close the series in Lincoln on Monday. Sunday’s loss makes it do or die for the Stars the rest of the way.

The Stars opened up the scoring on Sunday with a goal by Jack Pechar early in the first period. The Force would go on to score three unanswered goals one in each period. Lincoln scored late in the third period with a minute left in regulation after pulling the goalie. Mason Marcellus scored on a deflection to make it 3-2.

The Force held on and will play to win the series over Lincoln in game four on Monday May 8th at the Ice Box. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

