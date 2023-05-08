Stars fall to Force, trail series 2-1

By Eddie Messel
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Stars entered Sunday tied 1-1 in the USHL Western Conference Finals series with the Fargo Force and ended the night down 2-1 after a 3-2 loss at the Ice Box.

Lincoln with a win would have had the chance to close the series in Lincoln on Monday. Sunday’s loss makes it do or die for the Stars the rest of the way.

The Stars opened up the scoring on Sunday with a goal by Jack Pechar early in the first period. The Force would go on to score three unanswered goals one in each period. Lincoln scored late in the third period with a minute left in regulation after pulling the goalie. Mason Marcellus scored on a deflection to make it 3-2.

The Force held on and will play to win the series over Lincoln in game four on Monday May 8th at the Ice Box. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

